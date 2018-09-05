Top Stories
Wed, 05 September 2018 at 5:34 pm

Luke Evans & Richard Madden Are Donatella Versace's Dates at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Luke Evans & Richard Madden Are Donatella Versace's Dates at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Richard Madden and Luke Evans pose with Donatella Versace at the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards!

The 32-year-old Game of Thrones star and the 39-year-old Beauty and the Beast actor walked with the 63-year-old fashion designer at the event held at the Tate Modern on Wednesday (September 5) in London, England.

They were joined by Jeff Goldblum, Daniel Kaluuya, Tom Daley, and his husband Dustin Lance Black.

“The queen and I….. @donatella_versace #gqawards @versace @donatella_versace,” Luke captioned the Instagram photo below.

FYI: Luke, Richard, and Donatella are all wearing Versace.

15+ pictures inside of Luke Evans, Richard Madden, and more at the event…

Photos: Getty
