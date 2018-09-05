Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson &amp; Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 3:32 pm

Mark Wahlberg Creates Hilarious Commercial For His New Car Dealership - Watch Now!

Mark Wahlberg Creates Hilarious Commercial For His New Car Dealership - Watch Now!

Mark Wahlberg just bought his own car dealership and Ellen DeGeneres is helping him promote it!

The 47-year-old actor purchased the dealership in Ohio with his business partner, who happens to own several other dealerships.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mark Wahlberg

Mark, who was a car salesman when he was younger, also happens to be opening a Wahlburger in the same neighborhood.

During an appearance on The Ellen Show, Mark and Ellen jumped in front of a green screen to film a hysterical commercial!

Check out the hilarious commercial below…

Click inside to watch the rest of Mark’s interview….
