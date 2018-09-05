Mark Wahlberg Creates Hilarious Commercial For His New Car Dealership - Watch Now!

Mark Wahlberg just bought his own car dealership and Ellen DeGeneres is helping him promote it!

The 47-year-old actor purchased the dealership in Ohio with his business partner, who happens to own several other dealerships.

Mark, who was a car salesman when he was younger, also happens to be opening a Wahlburger in the same neighborhood.

During an appearance on The Ellen Show, Mark and Ellen jumped in front of a green screen to film a hysterical commercial!

Check out the hilarious commercial below…

