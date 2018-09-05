Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson &amp; Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 6:07 pm

Mark Wahlberg & Rose Byrne Star in 'Instant Family' Trailer - Watch!

Mark Wahlberg & Rose Byrne Star in 'Instant Family' Trailer - Watch!

Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne co-star in a new movie called Instant Family, and you can watch the trailer right here!

When Pete (Wahlberg) and Ellie (Byrne) decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption. They hope to take in one small child but when they meet three siblings, including a rebellious 15 year old girl (Isabela Moner), they find themselves speeding from zero to three kids overnight. Now, Pete and Ellie must hilariously try to learn the ropes of instant parenthood in the hopes of becoming a family.

The movie is inspired by real-life events from the life of writer and director Sean Anders and also stars Octavia Spencer, Tig Notaro and Margo Martindale.

The movie hits theaters on November 16. Watch the trailer below!
Posted to: Isabela Moner, Margo Martindale, Mark Wahlberg, Movies, Octavia Spencer, Rose Byrne, Sean Anders, tig notario, Trailer

