Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 1:33 pm

Nicolette Robinson Makes Her Broadway Debut, Gets So Much Support from Family & Friends!

Nicolette Robinson Makes Her Broadway Debut, Gets So Much Support from Family & Friends!

Nicolette Robinson embraces her husband Leslie Odom Jr. following her Broadway debut in the musical Waitress on Tuesday (September 4) at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York City.

The 30-year-old actress is playing the role of Jenna in the hit musical, with music by Sara Bareilles. The buzz is huge for Nicolette and she got a standing ovation in the middle of the show for her performance of “She Used to Be Mine.”

Nicolette had so many friends and family at the show to support her on her first night. Cynthia Erivo, Patina Miller, Anthony Ramos, and married couple Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann all went backstage following the performance to give their congratulations.

If you didn’t know, Cynthia is the godmother to Nicolette and Leslie‘s daughter Lucille!

You can see Nicolette in the show through October 28.
Credit: Adam Nemser/startraksphoto.com; Photos: INSTARimages.com
