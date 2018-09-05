Penn Badgley, Shay Mitchell & More Promote 'You' In New York City

Penn Badgley, Shay Mitchell, Elizabeth Lail, Sera Gamble, and Caroline Kepnes gather up for a pic while arriving at Build Series in New York City on Wednesday afternoon (September 5).

The cast of You continued to promote their new series, which will premiere on Lifetime later this month.

“I read the pilot episode while I was on a flight, and as soon as I landed, I called everybody,” Shay explained to ET Canada. “I was like ‘I don’t care if I’m on this show or not, I need to know when it’s going to air because I need to watch it. I need to know what happens next.’”

Shay also went on to explain how the show opens up and talks about the dangers of social media.

“There were moments where I was like ‘done that before’…now, you are using it [social media] to find out about people.”