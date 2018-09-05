Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 8:06 pm

Pregnant Hilary Duff Hits the Gym With a Friend in Beverly Hills

Hilary Duff is staying fit!

The 30-year-old Younger actress and “One In A Million” pop superstar was spotted leaving the gym with a friend on Wednesday (September 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

The pregnant superstar spent the day with boyfriend Matthew Koma and son Luca over Labor Day Weekend in Malibu, Calif.

Hilary showed off her growing baby bump while enjoying a day at the Malibu Chili Cook Off with her family. The group had fun together while taking part in various fair games and rides on the sunny afternoon.
Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Hilary Duff

