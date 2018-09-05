Pregnant Hilary Duff Hits the Gym With a Friend in Beverly Hills

Hilary Duff is staying fit!

The 30-year-old Younger actress and “One In A Million” pop superstar was spotted leaving the gym with a friend on Wednesday (September 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The pregnant superstar spent the day with boyfriend Matthew Koma and son Luca over Labor Day Weekend in Malibu, Calif.

Hilary showed off her growing baby bump while enjoying a day at the Malibu Chili Cook Off with her family. The group had fun together while taking part in various fair games and rides on the sunny afternoon.