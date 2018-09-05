Rami Malek Got His Freddie Mercury Role Because of His Jawline!

Rami Malek nailed his role as Freddie Mercury in his upcoming flick Bohemian Rhapsody and he joked he got the role because of his jawline!

The 37-year-old actor opened up about about how he got his role the movie while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Our producers Graham King and Denis O’Sullivan saw me in Mr. Robot, of all things,” Rami explained.

He joked, “I think a lot of it had to do with the jawline…because he does have a very austere jawline!”

Rami went on to explain how they shot the “most iconic performance in rock n roll history” on the very first day of filming and working with the band.

Check out Rami‘s entire video below…