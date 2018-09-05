Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson &amp; Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 11:41 am

Rami Malek Got His Freddie Mercury Role Because of His Jawline!

Rami Malek Got His Freddie Mercury Role Because of His Jawline!

Rami Malek nailed his role as Freddie Mercury in his upcoming flick Bohemian Rhapsody and he joked he got the role because of his jawline!

The 37-year-old actor opened up about about how he got his role the movie while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Our producers Graham King and Denis O’Sullivan saw me in Mr. Robot, of all things,” Rami explained.

He joked, “I think a lot of it had to do with the jawline…because he does have a very austere jawline!”

Rami went on to explain how they shot the “most iconic performance in rock n roll history” on the very first day of filming and working with the band.

Check out Rami‘s entire video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Rami Malek

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • President Trump slams Nike over their new Colin Kaepernick ad - TMZ
  • Keith Powers has landed his first post-Famous in Love role - Just Jared Jr
  • Geoffrey Owens speaks out over Trader Joe's job- TooFab
  • Fans weigh in on the new The Bachelor pick - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This YouTuber is celebrating nine million subscribers - Just Jared Jr