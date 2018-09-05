Sandra Oh Joins 'Killing Eve' Co-Stars at Special Screening in London

Sandra Oh, Fiona Shaw, and Jodie Comer team up at a special screening of their BBC drama series Killing Eve!

The co-stars stepped out for the event held at BAFTA Piccadilly on Wednesday (September 5) in London, England.

They also attended the after-party at No 11 Carlton House Terrace, where they were joined by their castmates Kim Bodnia, Sean Delaney, Owen McDonnell, and Darren Boyd.

Killing Eve is heading to to BBC One on September 15!

ICYMI, find out how Sandra made history with her 2018 Emmy nomination.

FYI: Sandra is wearing a Mulberry look and earrings with Gina shoes.