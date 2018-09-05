Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson &amp; Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 9:10 pm

Sandra Oh Joins 'Killing Eve' Co-Stars at Special Screening in London

Sandra Oh Joins 'Killing Eve' Co-Stars at Special Screening in London

Sandra Oh, Fiona Shaw, and Jodie Comer team up at a special screening of their BBC drama series Killing Eve!

The co-stars stepped out for the event held at BAFTA Piccadilly on Wednesday (September 5) in London, England.

They also attended the after-party at No 11 Carlton House Terrace, where they were joined by their castmates Kim Bodnia, Sean Delaney, Owen McDonnell, and Darren Boyd.

Killing Eve is heading to to BBC One on September 15!

ICYMI, find out how Sandra made history with her 2018 Emmy nomination.

FYI: Sandra is wearing a Mulberry look and earrings with Gina shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
sandra oh joins killing eve co stars at special screening in london 01
sandra oh joins killing eve co stars at special screening in london 02
sandra oh joins killing eve co stars at special screening in london 03
sandra oh joins killing eve co stars at special screening in london 04
sandra oh joins killing eve co stars at special screening in london 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Darren Boyd, Fiona Shaw, Jodie Comer, Kim Bodnia, Owen McDonnell, Sandra Oh, Sean Delaney, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • President Trump slams Nike over their new Colin Kaepernick ad - TMZ
  • Keith Powers has landed his first post-Famous in Love role - Just Jared Jr
  • Geoffrey Owens speaks out over Trader Joe's job- TooFab
  • Fans weigh in on the new The Bachelor pick - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This YouTuber is celebrating nine million subscribers - Just Jared Jr