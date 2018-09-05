Sara Foster Wants to Play Matchmaker for Jennifer Garner: 'I Would Set Her Up with An Athletic Guy'

Sara Foster wants to get her pal Jennifer Garner on a dating app and get her set up with an athletic guy!

“I love Jen. She’s to me, like, my total girl crush. She’s the best. She can cook, she can really do it all. She can, like, kick your butt, and she’s beautiful. Plus she’s the best mom. I always tell her, ‘You make me ashamed to be a mom, to be a human.’ Because she’s genuinely perfect,” Sara told ET.

“People say all these [wonderful] things on a red carpet, lifting everyone up, but I’m actually being really honest… Jen Garner is actual perfection. I said [to her], ‘Let’s get you on Bumble,’ because guys are obsessed with her,” Sara continued. “I would set her up with an athletic guy. She needs an athletic guy. Like, [someone] strong that can take her because she can kick [butt].”

In addition, People reports that Sara said “[Jennifer] was open” to the idea of signing up for a Bumble account!

If you don’t know, Sara is Head of Creative for Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz with her sister, Erin Foster.