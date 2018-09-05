Selena Gomez Arrives at Coach Pop-Up Launch at The Grove!

Selena Gomez unveils her exclusive Coach x Selena Gomez collaboration at The Grove!

The 26-year-old “Back To You” singer made her entrance at the pop-up launch on Wednesday (September 5) in Los Angeles.

She was greeted by hundreds of screaming fans as she arrived.

Selena looked gorgeous in a sleeveless, silky dress with lace details, along with glittery heels and necklaces.

ICYMI, check out the campaign film for Selena‘s new collection, in which she takes over the Coach offices after hours!

