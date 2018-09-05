Top Stories
Jonas Brothers Go On Double Date with Fiancees Priyanka Chopra &amp; Sophie Turner!

Jonas Brothers Go On Double Date with Fiancees Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner!

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson &amp; Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Are Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Younes Bendjima Back Together? Here's the Latest Scoop

Are Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Back Together? Here's the Latest Scoop

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 9:18 am

Tracee Ellis Ross Returns to Host American Music Awards 2018

Tracee Ellis Ross Returns to Host American Music Awards 2018

Tracee Ellis Ross will return as host for the 2018 American Music Awards!

The 45-year-old Black-ish star will not only host the show, but will also serve as executive producer again this year. Tracee acted as host of last year’s show as well.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tracee Ellis Ross

The show is set to broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 8:00pm ET on ABC. Nominations will be officially announced one week from today, so stay tuned!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 American Music Awards, Tracee Ellis Ross

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • President Trump slams Nike over their new Colin Kaepernick ad - TMZ
  • Keith Powers has landed his first post-Famous in Love role - Just Jared Jr
  • Geoffrey Owens speaks out over Trader Joe's job- TooFab
  • Fans weigh in on the new The Bachelor pick - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This YouTuber is celebrating nine million subscribers - Just Jared Jr