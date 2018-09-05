Tracee Ellis Ross Returns to Host American Music Awards 2018

Tracee Ellis Ross will return as host for the 2018 American Music Awards!

The 45-year-old Black-ish star will not only host the show, but will also serve as executive producer again this year. Tracee acted as host of last year’s show as well.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tracee Ellis Ross

The show is set to broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 8:00pm ET on ABC. Nominations will be officially announced one week from today, so stay tuned!