Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson &amp; Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 9:04 pm

Who Went Home on 'America's Got Talent'? Six Acts Eliminated After First Semi-Finals Show

The America’s Got Talent semi-finals are in full swing, and sadly, we just lost some amazing acts!

After eleven different acts performed on last night’s show (September 4), six of them are sadly are not making it through to the final round.

FIVE ACTS ADVANCE: Here are the contestants moving forward!

The live semifinals started on Tuesday (September 4). They featured the 21 acts voted to the semifinals, as well as the judges’ semifinal wildcard pick. Each week, eleven acts perform, five are through to the finals, and six are eliminated.

Click through the slideshow to see who is not moving forward on AGT…
Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent

