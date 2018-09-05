Top Stories
Jonas Brothers Go On Double Date with Fiancees Priyanka Chopra &amp; Sophie Turner!

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Are Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Younes Bendjima Back Together? Here's the Latest Scoop

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 12:21 am

Will Smith Reunites with 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' Co-Star Alfonso Ribeiro!

Will and Carlton are back together again!

Will Smith took to Instagram on Tuesday (September 4) to share a selfie with his former The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Alfonso Ribeiro.

“One of my favorite people on this Whole Damn Rock,” Will captioned the below selfie as Alfonso reunited for a game of golf.

Will and Alfonso played cousins on the hit comedy series that ran for six seasons from 1990 to 1996.

Check out the selfie below!

