Zendaya Turns Heads at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018

Zendaya makes a grand entrance at the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards held at the Tate Modern on Wednesday night (September 5) in London, England.

The 22-year-old actress wowed in a Ralph & Russo gown, just celebrated her birthday over the long holiday weekend.

If you don’t know, the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards celebrates the inspirational men and women of the last 12 months.

Zendaya is currently filming the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man in London.