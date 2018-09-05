Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 4:15 pm

Zendaya Turns Heads at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018

Zendaya Turns Heads at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018

Zendaya makes a grand entrance at the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards held at the Tate Modern on Wednesday night (September 5) in London, England.

The 22-year-old actress wowed in a Ralph & Russo gown, just celebrated her birthday over the long holiday weekend.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zendaya

If you don’t know, the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards celebrates the inspirational men and women of the last 12 months.

Zendaya is currently filming the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man in London.
zendaya gq men year awards london 01
zendaya gq men year awards london 02
zendaya gq men year awards london 03
zendaya gq men year awards london 04
zendaya gq men year awards london 05
zendaya gq men year awards london 06
zendaya gq men year awards london 07

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Zendaya

