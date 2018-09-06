Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Michael Moore Reveals the Reason He Believes Donald Trump Ran for President &amp; It Has to Do with Gwen Stefani

Michael Moore Reveals the Reason He Believes Donald Trump Ran for President & It Has to Do with Gwen Stefani

Thu, 06 September 2018 at 4:54 pm

Alexa Chung Reveals Her One-Year Plan!

Alexa Chung Reveals Her One-Year Plan!

Alexa Chung graces the cover of Shape‘s October 2018 issue, which is out on newsstands on Tuesday (September 11).

Here’s what the 34-year-old designer had to say…

On keeping herself in check: “The older I get, the more attuned I am to avoiding disaster. So I started seeing a therapist a while ago, who I now check in with whenever I feel wobbly…(but) the only time I’m really unhappy is when I feel my brain isn’t being utilized.”

On starting her own fashion line: “Running a business is no joke, but the harder it gets, the more funny we find it. You have to realize it’s not the end of the world.”

On her bold next steps: “I tend to act in one-year plans. For example, I’ll be on vacation and think, who would I like to come back here with next year? So for the foreseeable future, I’d like to get my line on the London Fashion Week schedule, showing twice a year…I’d like to buy a home. I could see myself falling in love, since I’m a romantic at heart.”

For more from Alexa, visit Shape.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
alexa chung shape october 2018 01
alexa chung shape october 2018 02
alexa chung shape october 2018 03
alexa chung shape october 2018 04
alexa chung shape october 2018 05
alexa chung shape october 2018 06

Photos: Alexei Hay/SHAPE
Posted to: Alexa Chung

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr