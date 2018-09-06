Alexa Chung Reveals Her One-Year Plan!

Alexa Chung graces the cover of Shape‘s October 2018 issue, which is out on newsstands on Tuesday (September 11).

Here’s what the 34-year-old designer had to say…

On keeping herself in check: “The older I get, the more attuned I am to avoiding disaster. So I started seeing a therapist a while ago, who I now check in with whenever I feel wobbly…(but) the only time I’m really unhappy is when I feel my brain isn’t being utilized.”

On starting her own fashion line: “Running a business is no joke, but the harder it gets, the more funny we find it. You have to realize it’s not the end of the world.”

On her bold next steps: “I tend to act in one-year plans. For example, I’ll be on vacation and think, who would I like to come back here with next year? So for the foreseeable future, I’d like to get my line on the London Fashion Week schedule, showing twice a year…I’d like to buy a home. I could see myself falling in love, since I’m a romantic at heart.”

