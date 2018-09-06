Top Stories
Thu, 06 September 2018 at 12:47 pm

Alexander Skarsgard Speaks About Romance Rumors & If He'll Ever Settle Down

Alexander Skarsgard Speaks About Romance Rumors & If He'll Ever Settle Down

Alexander Skarsgard is looking so suave in his new cover story for WSJ. Magazine, on newsstands on September 15.

Here’s what the Big Little Lies actor had to share with the mag…

On filming with a hologram version of Meryl Streep for Big Little Lies (she was out of the country at the time): “I haven’t worked with her yet, but I’m excited…If she’s a hologram again, I’ll throw a fit.”

On romance rumors and if he’ll settle down: “It doesn’t affect me. People can think whatever they want…It’s impossible to live in a vacuum—you hear, ‘Oh, I heard you’re dating so-and-so.’ Sometimes you’re like, ‘Yeah, I did.’ Sometimes it’s, ‘Never met the person but give her my number.’ Hopefully one day I’ll settle down.”

On Big Little Lies season 2: “We’re taking it a slightly different direction this season.”

For more from Alexander, visit WSJ.com.
alexander skarsgard wsj magazine 01
alexander skarsgard wsj magazine 02
alexander skarsgard wsj magazine 03
alexander skarsgard wsj magazine 04
alexander skarsgard wsj magazine 05
alexander skarsgard wsj magazine 06

Credit: WSJ. Magazine.
Posted to: Alexander Skarsgard, Magazine

