Thu, 06 September 2018 at 1:26 am

Anna Kendrick Shows Off Her Rap Skills & Takes Over Ellen DeGeneres' Twitter - Watch!

Anna Kendrick Shows Off Her Rap Skills & Takes Over Ellen DeGeneres' Twitter - Watch!

Anna Kendrick is showing off her skills!

The 33-year-old A Simple Favor actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (September 6).

During her appearance, Ellen wishes Anna a happy belated birthday. Anna admits she lied to her Pitch Perfect co-stars by telling them she was out of town, so they wouldn’t plan her a party!

Ellen and Anna discuss the viral photo she posted curled up inside a suitcase, which became the subject of a hilarious “Photoshop Battle” on Reddit. Plus, in honor of her new film, Anna asks Ellen the simple favor of taking over her Twitter account, while Ellen asks Anna to show off her rap skills.

Watch below!


Anna Kendrick Raps and Takes Over Ellen’s Twitter Account


Anna Kendrick Lied to Her ‘Pitch Perfect’ Co-Stars About Her Birthday Plans
Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Anna Kendrick, Ellen DeGeneres

