Ariana Grande's Ponytail Has a Mind of Its Own - Watch Now!
There’s something odd about Ariana Grande‘s ponytail!
The 25-year-old Sweetener pop superstar made a hilarious cameo on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (September 5).
During her appearance, Ari greeted Jimmy backstage, where he noticed something unusual about her ponytail: it has a mind of its own!
Ariana recently released her brand new studio album Sweetener, which went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Listen to it now if you haven’t already!
Watch the funny skit below!