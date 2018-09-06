Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Join Nicole Richie at Expand Your Reality Opening Party

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross cozy up on the red carpet as they step out for the Expand Your Reality Opening Party on Wednesday night (September 5) in Brooklyn, New York.

The hot couple were joined at the party by Nicole Richie and her younger brother Miles as they attended the New York Fashion Week party hosted by Refinery29.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashlee Simpson

Other stars at the party included Jamie Chung, Anna Chlumsky, Dascha Polanco, Kim Petras, Logan Browning, Yara Shahidi, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Danai Gurira, Zazie Beetz, Coco Rocha, Christian Siriano, Brad Walsh, Trevor Jackson, and Luka Sabbat.

FYI: Yara is wearing Aldo shoes.

25+ pictures inside of the stars at the party…