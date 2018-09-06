Top Stories
Bradley Cooper &amp; Sienna Miller Hit the Beach Together in Malibu!

Bradley Cooper & Sienna Miller Hit the Beach Together in Malibu!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After First Semi-Finals Show!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After First Semi-Finals Show!

Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Thu, 06 September 2018 at 12:28 am

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Join Nicole Richie at Expand Your Reality Opening Party

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Join Nicole Richie at Expand Your Reality Opening Party

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross cozy up on the red carpet as they step out for the Expand Your Reality Opening Party on Wednesday night (September 5) in Brooklyn, New York.

The hot couple were joined at the party by Nicole Richie and her younger brother Miles as they attended the New York Fashion Week party hosted by Refinery29.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashlee Simpson

Other stars at the party included Jamie Chung, Anna Chlumsky, Dascha Polanco, Kim Petras, Logan Browning, Yara Shahidi, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Danai Gurira, Zazie Beetz, Coco Rocha, Christian Siriano, Brad Walsh, Trevor Jackson, and Luka Sabbat.

FYI: Yara is wearing Aldo shoes.

25+ pictures inside of the stars at the party…
Just Jared on Facebook
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 01
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 02
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 03
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 04
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 05
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 06
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 07
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 08
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 09
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 10
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 11
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 12
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 13
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 14
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 15
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 16
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 17
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 18
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 19
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 20
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 21
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 22
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 23
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 24
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 25
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 26
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 27
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 28
ashlee simpson evan ross nicole richie expand your reality opening party 29

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 New York Fashion Week September, Anna Chlumsky, Ashlee Simpson, Brad Walsh, Christian Siriano, Coco Rocha, Danai Gurira, Dascha Polanco, Evan Ross, Jamie Chung, Kim Petras, Logan Browning, Luka Sabbat, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Miles Richie, Nicole Richie, Trevor Jackson, Yara Shahidi, Zazie Beetz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • President Trump slams Nike over their new Colin Kaepernick ad - TMZ
  • Keith Powers has landed his first post-Famous in Love role - Just Jared Jr
  • Geoffrey Owens speaks out over Trader Joe's job- TooFab
  • Fans weigh in on the new The Bachelor pick - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This YouTuber is celebrating nine million subscribers - Just Jared Jr