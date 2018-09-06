Top Stories
Thu, 06 September 2018 at 8:43 am

Asia Argento Claims Jimmy Bennett 'Sexually Attacked' Her

Asia Argento Claims Jimmy Bennett 'Sexually Attacked' Her

Asia Argento‘s lawyer Mark Jay Heller has released a statement claiming she was sexually attacked by her accuser Jimmy Bennett, who was 17 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

“The relationship was a long distance friendship over many years. As revealed in texts messages published by TMZ, Asia stated ‘The horny kid jumped me…I had sex with him it felt weird.’ She went on to relate that she became ‘frozen’ when he was on top of her and he told her that she had been his sexual fantasy since he was 12 years old,” Heller said (via ABC News). “Asia chose at the time not to prosecute Bennett for sexually attacking her.”

If you don’t know, Asia was accused of sexually assaulting Jimmy in a hotel room and later paying him off. Jimmy, 22, recently broke his silence on what happened.

Photos: Getty
