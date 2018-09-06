Top Stories
Bradley Cooper &amp; Sienna Miller Hit the Beach Together in Malibu!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After First Semi-Finals Show!

Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Thu, 06 September 2018 at 1:43 am

Bella Hadid Shows Off Her Style During NYFW Day One!

Bella Hadid struts her way out of The Bowery Hotel as she heads out for dinner with a friend on Wednesday (September 5) in New York City.

The 21-year-old model looked so cool in a navy striped blazer and matching shorts as she headed out for the night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

Earlier that day, Bella bared her toned midriff as she headed to a morning meeting.

That same day, Bella‘s siblings Gigi and Anwar were both spotted stepping out to head to a few New York Fashion Week events.

10+ pictures inside of the Hadids stepping out in NYC…
Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Anwar Hadid, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid

