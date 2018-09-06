Bella Hadid Shows Off Her Style During NYFW Day One!
Bella Hadid struts her way out of The Bowery Hotel as she heads out for dinner with a friend on Wednesday (September 5) in New York City.
The 21-year-old model looked so cool in a navy striped blazer and matching shorts as she headed out for the night.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid
Earlier that day, Bella bared her toned midriff as she headed to a morning meeting.
That same day, Bella‘s siblings Gigi and Anwar were both spotted stepping out to head to a few New York Fashion Week events.
10+ pictures inside of the Hadids stepping out in NYC…