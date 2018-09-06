Top Stories
Thu, 06 September 2018 at 8:44 pm

Beyonce & Jay Z Continue Birthday Celebration in Italy!

Beyonce & Jay Z Continue Birthday Celebration in Italy!

Beyonce and Jay Z are continuing the birthday celebrations!

The newly 37-year-old superstar and her 48-year-old husband were spotted while enjoying time together on Thursday (September 6) in Sardinia, Italy.

Bey looked stunning in a yellow striped set paired with a white purse and over sized sunglasses.

The couple were seen as they got off their yacht and took a stroll before heading to lunch at Hotel Pitrizza.

They have been spending time in the area to celebrate Beyonce‘s birthday, during which she wrote a touching note reflecting on the past year.

Make sure to check out all the photos from their super cute getaway!
