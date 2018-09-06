Beyonce & Jay-Z Look So Happy in These Cute Vacation Photos!

Beyonce and Jay-Z look so happy and in love while on their vacation for her birthday!

Jay-Z was seen wrapping his arms around his superstar wife while posing for photos outside of an exclusive resort on Maddalena island in Sardinia, Italy on Beyonce‘s birthday, Tuesday (September 4).

After the cute photo shoot, the couple headed aboard a yacht to continue to enjoy the day.

If you missed it, Beyonce wrote a note to her fans looking back on her “monumental” year on her birthday.