Beyonce Writes Message to Fans Reflecting on Her 36th Year As She Celebrates Her Birthday

Beyonce has published a note on her website, “Your B*tch at 36,” reflecting on her past year and looking forward to 37.

“At 36, I became a mother of three. I breastfed twins. I renewed vows with my husband of ten years,” Beyonce wrote on her website. “I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything is Love. And we’ve been touring with our whole family around the world, and loving it.”

“This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes. I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present and surrendering to the future,” Beyonce continued.

Beyonce signed her note, “I love you, Hive. B.

Beyonce celebrated her 37th birthday on September 4. Happy belated birthday, Beyonce!