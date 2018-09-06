Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Michael Moore Reveals the Reason He Believes Donald Trump Ran for President & It Has to Do with Gwen Stefani

Thu, 06 September 2018 at 10:24 pm

'Big Brother' 2018: Top 7 Contestants Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains spoilers from another live eviction on Big Brother!

There are now seven people left on the 20th season of Big Brother as we get closer and closer to the finale later this month.

WHO WENT HOME? Get the spoilers now!

During the latest live eviction episode, Scottie and Haleigh were up for elimination and there was another unanimous vote of the season.

After a dramatic exit from the evicted guest, a new head of household was chosen.

Click through the slideshow to meet the Top 7 contestants on Big Brother season 20…
