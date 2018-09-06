Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, & Daniel Radcliffe Promote Broadway's 'Lifespan of a Fact' in NYC

Daniel Radcliffe joins co-stars Bobby Cannavale and Cherry Jones as they step out for the photo call of their new Broadway show The Lifespan of a Fact on Thursday afternoon (September 6) at the New 42nd Street Studios in New York City.

The co-stars were joined at the event by their director Leigh Silverman as they promoted their upcoming new show.

The Lifespan of a Fact is based on the 2012 bestselling non-fiction book by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal about their real-life investigation into the suicide of a Las Vegas teenager.

The show will begin performances at the Studio 54 on Broadway theater on September 20, with opening night on October 18. The show will run for 16 weeks. You can get tickets here!

