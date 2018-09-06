Burt Reynolds Dead - Famed Actor Passes Away at 82

Burt Reynolds has passed away at the age of 82.

It’s unclear the details surrounding his death, but THR is reporting that he passed away while at a hospital in Florida on Thursday (September 6).

Burt had a celebrated career and earned an Oscar nomination for his work as pornography director Jack Horner in Paul Thomas Anderson‘s Boogie Nights back in 1997. He won the Golden Globe for his work in the film.

He’s also well known for numerous other films including Deliverance, The Longest Yard and Smokey and the Bandit.

THR is also reporting that a family statement will be coming soon. He is survived by his son, Quinton Anderson Reynolds.

Our thoughts are with Burt’s loved ones during this time.