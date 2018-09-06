Top Stories
Cardi B & Offset Couple Up at 'Jeremy Scott' NYFW Show!

Cardi B and Offset coupled up for a date night during New York Fashion Week!

The new parents stepped out for the Jeremy Scott fashion show on Thursday (September 6) at Spring Studios in New York City.

The couple were also joined at the event by Quavo, Paris Jackson, Gigi Hadid, Tiffany Haddish and Kim Petras.

Earlier in the day, Cardi also attended Tom Ford‘s show where she sat next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

“I CAME A LONG F**KING WAY !” Cardi wrote on her Instagram.

Check out the photos from the Jeremy Scott fashion show below…
Photos: Getty
