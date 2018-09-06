Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Michael Moore Reveals the Reason He Believes Donald Trump Ran for President &amp; It Has to Do with Gwen Stefani

Michael Moore Reveals the Reason He Believes Donald Trump Ran for President & It Has to Do with Gwen Stefani

Thu, 06 September 2018 at 3:29 pm

Celebrities Mourn the Loss of Burt Reynolds After His Death - Read the Tweets

Celebrities Mourn the Loss of Burt Reynolds After His Death - Read the Tweets

News just broke that Burt Reynolds, legendary film actor, has passed away at the age of 82 in a Florida medical center.

Tributes from celebrities are already starting to pour in on social media for the actor, who enjoyed a decades-long career, had an Oscar nomination and won a Golden Globe.

Our thoughts are with Burt‘s friends and loved ones during this time. It’s not yet clear what happened, but some outlets are reporting he had a heart attack.

Click inside to see what celebrities are tweeting after the news of Burt Reynold’s death…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: burt reynolds

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr