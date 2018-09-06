Celebrities Mourn the Loss of Burt Reynolds After His Death - Read the Tweets
News just broke that Burt Reynolds, legendary film actor, has passed away at the age of 82 in a Florida medical center.
Tributes from celebrities are already starting to pour in on social media for the actor, who enjoyed a decades-long career, had an Oscar nomination and won a Golden Globe.
Our thoughts are with Burt‘s friends and loved ones during this time. It’s not yet clear what happened, but some outlets are reporting he had a heart attack.
Click inside to see what celebrities are tweeting after the news of Burt Reynold’s death…
Sad to hear of the passing of legend, Burt Reynolds.
— Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 6, 2018
RIP Burt Reynolds. Watch Deliverance – The Longest Yard – Boogie Nights – The Last Movie Star
— Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) September 6, 2018
As a kid I must have seen Smokey and the Bandit 10 times in the theatre. Met Burt Reynolds a few years back… so glad I did. Deliverance, Boogie Nights… some great ones. RIP
— Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) September 6, 2018
Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family.
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2018
RIP to another legend. Grew up with my parents, my brothers and a worn out VHS copy of Cannon Ball Run, watched Deliverance on my first date with my wife (don’t ask) & revisit Boogie Nights every few months to marvel at his performance. A very great loss. https://t.co/rmwoCHJcNM
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 6, 2018
Damn, R.I.P. Burt Reynolds
— Freddie Prinze Jr (@RealFPJr) September 6, 2018
RIP Burt Reynolds
— TysonC (@TysonCBeckford) September 6, 2018
“Stroker Ace was born to race”
Much respect to you Burt Reynolds. RIP pic.twitter.com/w8FlIShmIR
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 6, 2018
Burt Reynolds was one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever worked with. He took me under his wing when I was first starting out as an actor and offered friendship, advice and guidance.
I’ll never forget how much that meant to me.
— Paul Wesley (@paulwesley) September 6, 2018