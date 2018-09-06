Celebrities Mourn the Loss of Burt Reynolds After His Death - Read the Tweets

News just broke that Burt Reynolds, legendary film actor, has passed away at the age of 82 in a Florida medical center.

Tributes from celebrities are already starting to pour in on social media for the actor, who enjoyed a decades-long career, had an Oscar nomination and won a Golden Globe.

Our thoughts are with Burt‘s friends and loved ones during this time. It’s not yet clear what happened, but some outlets are reporting he had a heart attack.

