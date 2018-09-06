Chris Pine & Aaron Taylor-Johnson Premiere 'Outlaw King' at TIFF 2018

Chris Pine flashes a smirk on the red carpet as he arrives at the premiere of his new movie Outlaw King on Thursday night (September 6) at the Roy Thomson Hall in New York City.

The 38-year-old actor looked handsome in a brown blazer and navy trousers as he premiere his new movie at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

Also stepping out for the premiere was Chris‘ co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife director Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Outlaw King will premiere on Netflix on November 9 – check out the trailer here!

