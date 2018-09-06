Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen is on the cover of Women’s Health magazine’s October 2018 issue.

Here’s what the 32-year-old “Cravings: Hungry for More” cookbook author had to share with the mag…

On post-partum with daughter Luna: “After Luna, I was drinking too much. I wasn’t eating as much because I was full from drinking. I wasn’t being good to my body. I remember being so bruised from nothing.”

On easing back into intimacy with John Legend: “It doesn’t matter who you are – even if you’re a sexy R&B crooner or an ex-swimsuit model, you’re just tired. We still have that passion for each other, but are we doing it randomly in a dressing room? No! We’ll get back into it again. But it is funny: If he performs somewhere, and I go, I’m like, ‘Oh he’s sexy.’ We’ll probably have sex that night.”

On some celebs creating unrealistic expectations on social media: “I know they’re Face-tuning, Photoshopping – and even I’m getting down on myself! Imagine the girl who’s out there scrolling and feeling like she isn’t good enough.”

On the shift in her perspective after starting antidepressants and visiting Bali: “It’s like, what could be more important than mental health? What’s more important than being proud of yourself and doing the best you can for your body?”

