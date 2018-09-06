Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Michael Moore Reveals the Reason He Believes Donald Trump Ran for President &amp; It Has to Do with Gwen Stefani

Thu, 06 September 2018 at 10:53 pm

Cicely Tyson to Receive Honorary Award at Oscars 2019

Cicely Tyson is going to be honored in a major way at the 2019 Oscars!

The 93-year-old actor will be one of the recipients of this year’s honorary Oscars, the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cicely Tyson

Cicely landed her first major role was in the 1968 film The Heart is a Lonely Hunter. She has been awarded with a Tony, two Emmys, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama.

Cicely will be the first black woman ever to receive an Oscar in an honorary category at the upcoming Governors Awards – which will take place on November 18.

Congrats Cicely!
