Cicely Tyson to Receive Honorary Award at Oscars 2019

Cicely Tyson is going to be honored in a major way at the 2019 Oscars!

The 93-year-old actor will be one of the recipients of this year’s honorary Oscars, the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cicely Tyson



Cicely landed her first major role was in the 1968 film The Heart is a Lonely Hunter. She has been awarded with a Tony, two Emmys, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama.

Cicely will be the first black woman ever to receive an Oscar in an honorary category at the upcoming Governors Awards – which will take place on November 18.

Congrats Cicely!