Thu, 06 September 2018 at 10:28 pm

Cindy Crawford & Candice Swanepoel Host 'Angels' Book Launch Party in NYC!

Cindy Crawford cozies up to husband Rande Gerber as they step out for the ANGELS Book Launch Party and Exhibit on Thursday night (September 6) at Stephan Weiss Studio in New York City.

The 52-year-old supermodel looked so stylish in a gold dress as she and Victoria’s Secret angel Candice Swanepoel hosted the event promoting the new photo book of Victoria’s Secret angels by photographer Russell James.

Other models at the party included Adriana Lima, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio, Barbara Palvin and rumored boyfriend Dylan Sprouse, and Josephine Skriver along with singer Hayley Kiyoko.

Earlier this week, Cindy and Rande were spotted stepping out for a romantic night out on the town!

Photos: Getty
