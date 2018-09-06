Top Stories
Thu, 06 September 2018 at 8:46 pm

Dascha Polanco & Chloe Bridges Step Out for Tadashi Shoji NYFW Show

Dascha Polanco strikes a pose on as she arrives at Tadashi Shoji’s NYFW Show on Thursday afternoon (September 6) at Gallery I at Spring Studios in New York City.

The 35-year-old Orange is the New Black star looked so chic in a burgundy lace gown as she sat front row at the fashion show.

Joining Dascha at the show was actress Chloe Bridges and model Tess Holliday.

The night before, Dascha joined tons of other stars as she stepped out for Refinery29′s NYFW kick off party.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 New York Fashion Week September, Chloe Bridges, Dascha Polanco, Tess Holliday

