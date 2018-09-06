Top Stories
Denise Richards Is Engaged to Aaron Phypers!

New Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards is reportedly engaged to her beau Aaron Phypers!

Aaron and Denise just got engaged and would love to be married sooner than later now that his divorce is finally in his past. The engagement has been a long time coming,” a source told People. “He moved on from his past relationship a long time ago, and marrying Denise is a welcome new chapter for both of them in different but equally significant ways. The two of them are very happy and have settled into life with one another, so now they’re pretty focused on getting this very intimate ceremony off the ground. They’re just ready to start their married life together.”

The couple has been together since December. Aaron just finalized his divorce from Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan last month, though they separated two years ago after six month of marriage.
