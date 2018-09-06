DJ Khaled Launches Ciroc Cocktails at TGI Friday's!

Another one!

DJ Khaled is celebrating yet another achievement: this time, the launch of his CîROC cocktails, Colada Scope and CîROC TropiKhal, at TGI Friday’s.

Khaled recently attended the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards alongside longtime love Nicole Tuck and baby Asahd at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

In addition to performing during the main ceremony, Khaled was also nominated for Best Collaboration Video (which he won!) and Best Latin Video with Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B for “Dinero.”

He was also nominated for Song of Summer for “No Brainer” with Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo.