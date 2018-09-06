Top Stories
Bradley Cooper &amp; Sienna Miller Hit the Beach Together in Malibu!

Bradley Cooper & Sienna Miller Hit the Beach Together in Malibu!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After First Semi-Finals Show!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After First Semi-Finals Show!

The Cranberries Singer Dolores O'Riordan's Cause of Death Revealed

The Cranberries Singer Dolores O'Riordan's Cause of Death Revealed

Find Out Why Sacha Baron Cohen Is Being Sued for $95 Million

Find Out Why Sacha Baron Cohen Is Being Sued for $95 Million

Thu, 06 September 2018 at 8:27 am

Dolores O'Riordan's Cause of Death Revealed

Dolores O'Riordan's Cause of Death Revealed

A coroner’s inquest concluded today (September 6) into the death of The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan and her cause of death has been revealed.

The singer, who passed away suddenly at the age of 46 on January 15, died from “drowning due to alcohol intoxication” in a bathtub in her hotel room in London’s Park Lane, Variety reports.

The coroner has ruled the death an accident, as there was “no evidence of injuries or self-harm.”

The level of alcohol in her blood was “four times over the legal limit for driving.”

Our continued thoughts are with Dolores‘ loved ones.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dolores O'Riordan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr