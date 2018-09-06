Dolores O'Riordan's Cause of Death Revealed

A coroner’s inquest concluded today (September 6) into the death of The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan and her cause of death has been revealed.

The singer, who passed away suddenly at the age of 46 on January 15, died from “drowning due to alcohol intoxication” in a bathtub in her hotel room in London’s Park Lane, Variety reports.

The coroner has ruled the death an accident, as there was “no evidence of injuries or self-harm.”

The level of alcohol in her blood was “four times over the legal limit for driving.”

Our continued thoughts are with Dolores‘ loved ones.