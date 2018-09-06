Duchess Meghan Markle Looks So Elegant for Charity Concert with Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex walk inside the 100 Days of Peace concert to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War at Central Hall Westminster on Thursday (September 6) in London, England.

The event is set to benefit several mental health charities: Help for Heroes, Combat Stress, and Heads Together, which is The Royal Foundation’s mental health initiative.

FYI: Duchess Meghan is wearing a Jason Wu dress, Aquazzura shoes and a clutch by Dior.

