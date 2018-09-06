Top Stories
Bradley Cooper & Sienna Miller Hit the Beach Together in Malibu!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After First Semi-Finals Show!

Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Thu, 06 September 2018 at 4:00 am

Emily Ratajkowski Grabs Lunch with a Friend in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski Grabs Lunch with a Friend in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski reads through a menu as she and a friend enjoy lunch outside on Wednesday afternoon (September 5) in New York City.

The 27-year-old/actress looked effortless in a long-sleeved black dress and white sneakers as she enjoyed her afternoon outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski

The day before, Emily was spotted in a spaghetti strap dress as she took her dog for a walk with a friend.

Late last week, the trailer for Emily‘s upcoming movie Cruise was released – check it out here!
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Emily Ratajkowski

