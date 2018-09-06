Emmy Awards 2018 Presenters - See the Celebs Attending the Show!

The 2018 Emmy Awards are fast approaching and the first wave of presenters has been revealed!

On the list are some big names who are nominated for awards this year.

Be sure to tune into the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards, which are set to air live coast-to-coast on NBC on Monday (September 17). Saturday Night Live‘s Michael Che and Colin Jost will serve as co-hosts this year!

First Wave of Emmy Presenters

• Alec Baldwin​

• Rachel Brosnahan

• Millie Bobby Brown

• Michael Douglas

• Tina Fey

• Kit Harington

• Taraji P. Henson ​

• Kate McKinnon

• Tracy Morgan

• Bob Odenkirk

• Sandra Oh​

• Constance Wu