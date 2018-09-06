Top Stories
Thu, 06 September 2018 at 11:15 am

Emmy Awards 2018 Presenters - See the Celebs Attending the Show!

Emmy Awards 2018 Presenters - See the Celebs Attending the Show!

The 2018 Emmy Awards are fast approaching and the first wave of presenters has been revealed!

On the list are some big names who are nominated for awards this year.

If you missed it, be sure to check out the full list of nominees for this year’s Emmys.

Be sure to tune into the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards, which are set to air live coast-to-coast on NBC on Monday (September 17). Saturday Night Live‘s Michael Che and Colin Jost will serve as co-hosts this year!

Just Jared will be live blogging the entire show, so stick with us for the best red carpet and show coverage!

First Wave of Emmy Presenters

Click inside to see the announced presenters for the 2018 Emmy Awards…
Alec Baldwin​
Rachel Brosnahan
Millie Bobby Brown
Michael Douglas
Tina Fey
Kit Harington
Taraji P. Henson
Kate McKinnon
Tracy Morgan
Bob Odenkirk
Sandra Oh
Constance Wu

