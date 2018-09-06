Gigi Hadid & Hailey Baldwin Shine at Daily Front Row's Fashion Awards!

Gigi Hadid strikes a pose on the pink carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards on Thursday night (September 6) at the Park Hyatt in New York City.

The 22-year-old model looked so chic in a sparkling silver dress as she was joined at the event by fellow model and friend Hailey Baldwin.

Other stars at the fashion awards event included host Darren Criss, Paris Jackson, Sailor Brinkley Cook, and Peyton List.

FYI: Darren is wearing a DSquared2 outfit and Christian Louboutin shoes. Hailey is wearing Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

