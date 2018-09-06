Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Michael Moore Reveals the Reason He Believes Donald Trump Ran for President & It Has to Do with Gwen Stefani

Thu, 06 September 2018 at 11:56 am

Here's Why Prince George & Princess Charlotte Weren't Photographed on Their First Days of School This Year

We won’t be getting official photos of Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, headed back to school this year.

You may remember, the media was welcomed to photograph Prince George on his first day at Thomas’s Battersea last year, but he started year two on Thursday (September 6), and media was not invited.

In addition, Princess Charlotte was photographed on her first day at Willcocks Nursery School earlier this year, but when she returned on Wednesday (September 5), she was also not photographed.

People has learned that we will not get photos of the royal children heading to school every year as their parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton, treat school as a private area. They want the royal children to be able to grow up in a pressure-free environment.

See photos from the royal kids at their first days of school in the past..
Photos: Getty, pa wire/pa images/instarimages.com
