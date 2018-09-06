Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Michael Moore Reveals the Reason He Believes Donald Trump Ran for President &amp; It Has to Do with Gwen Stefani

Michael Moore Reveals the Reason He Believes Donald Trump Ran for President & It Has to Do with Gwen Stefani

Thu, 06 September 2018 at 11:31 pm

Irina Shayk, Nicki Minaj, & Priyanka Chopra Go Glam for Daily Front Row's Fashion Awards

Irina Shayk, Nicki Minaj, & Priyanka Chopra Go Glam for Daily Front Row's Fashion Awards

Irina Shayk and Nicki Minaj look so stylish as they hit the pink carpet at the 2018 Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards on Thursday night (September 6) at the Park Hyatt in New York City.

The 32-year-old model showed off some major leg in a shining silver dress while the 35-year-old rapper stunned in a purple dress for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Irina Shayk

Fellow models at the event included Ashley Graham, Winnie Harlow, Devon Windsor, Taylor Hill, Shanina Shaik, and Karrueche Tran.

Priyanka Chopra, Tommy Hilfiger and wife Dee Ocleppo, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson, and Martha Stewart were also in attendance.

FYI: Nicki is wearing a Pamella Roland gown. Winnie is wearing Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a Pamella Roland dress. Priyanka is wearing a Dion Lee dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Irina‘s dress is by Versace.

20+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
irina shayk nicki minaj priyanka chopra daily front row fashion awards 01
irina shayk nicki minaj priyanka chopra daily front row fashion awards 02
irina shayk nicki minaj priyanka chopra daily front row fashion awards 03
irina shayk nicki minaj priyanka chopra daily front row fashion awards 04
irina shayk nicki minaj priyanka chopra daily front row fashion awards 05
irina shayk nicki minaj priyanka chopra daily front row fashion awards 06
irina shayk nicki minaj priyanka chopra daily front row fashion awards 07
irina shayk nicki minaj priyanka chopra daily front row fashion awards 08
irina shayk nicki minaj priyanka chopra daily front row fashion awards 09
irina shayk nicki minaj priyanka chopra daily front row fashion awards 10
irina shayk nicki minaj priyanka chopra daily front row fashion awards 11
irina shayk nicki minaj priyanka chopra daily front row fashion awards 12
irina shayk nicki minaj priyanka chopra daily front row fashion awards 13
irina shayk nicki minaj priyanka chopra daily front row fashion awards 14
irina shayk nicki minaj priyanka chopra daily front row fashion awards 15
irina shayk nicki minaj priyanka chopra daily front row fashion awards 16
irina shayk nicki minaj priyanka chopra daily front row fashion awards 17
irina shayk nicki minaj priyanka chopra daily front row fashion awards 18
irina shayk nicki minaj priyanka chopra daily front row fashion awards 19
irina shayk nicki minaj priyanka chopra daily front row fashion awards 20
irina shayk nicki minaj priyanka chopra daily front row fashion awards 21
irina shayk nicki minaj priyanka chopra daily front row fashion awards 22
irina shayk nicki minaj priyanka chopra daily front row fashion awards 23

Photos: Patrick Lewis for StarPix
Posted to: 2018 New York Fashion Week September, Ashlee Simpson, Ashley Graham, Dee Ocleppo, Devon Windsor, Evan Ross, Irina Shayk, Karrueche Tran, Martha Stewart, Nicki Minaj, Priyanka Chopra, Shanina Shaik, Taylor Hill, Tommy Hilfiger, Winnie Harlow

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr