Irina Shayk, Nicki Minaj, & Priyanka Chopra Go Glam for Daily Front Row's Fashion Awards

Irina Shayk and Nicki Minaj look so stylish as they hit the pink carpet at the 2018 Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards on Thursday night (September 6) at the Park Hyatt in New York City.

The 32-year-old model showed off some major leg in a shining silver dress while the 35-year-old rapper stunned in a purple dress for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Irina Shayk

Fellow models at the event included Ashley Graham, Winnie Harlow, Devon Windsor, Taylor Hill, Shanina Shaik, and Karrueche Tran.

Priyanka Chopra, Tommy Hilfiger and wife Dee Ocleppo, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson, and Martha Stewart were also in attendance.

FYI: Nicki is wearing a Pamella Roland gown. Winnie is wearing Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a Pamella Roland dress. Priyanka is wearing a Dion Lee dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Irina‘s dress is by Versace.

20+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…