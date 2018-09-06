Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Michael Moore Reveals the Reason He Believes Donald Trump Ran for President &amp; It Has to Do with Gwen Stefani

Michael Moore Reveals the Reason He Believes Donald Trump Ran for President & It Has to Do with Gwen Stefani

Thu, 06 September 2018 at 3:51 pm

Irina Shayk & Sarah Jessica Parker Stun at Intimissimi Fashion Show in Italy!

Irina Shayk & Sarah Jessica Parker Stun at Intimissimi Fashion Show in Italy!

Irina Shayk and Sarah Jessica Parker are looking chic!

The supermodel and the Sex & The City actress were in attendance at the Intimissimi Fall 2018/Winter 2019 Enchanted Forest Runway Show at the Calzedonia headquarters on Wednesday (September 5) in Verona, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Irina Shayk

Sarah, who is also a brand ambassador, was in attendance along with guests Alexa Chung, Chiara Ferragni, Jourdan Dunn, and Natalie Suarez.

Irina opened the show, alongside 25 models including Isabeli Fontana and Anne V.

Upon arrival, guests were invited into a fairytale-like atmosphere inspired by nature’s ethereal elements capturing the brand’s essence of femininity, romance, and sophistication.

Just Jared on Facebook
intimissimi september 2018 00 1
intimissimi september 2018 00
intimissimi september 2018 01 2
intimissimi september 2018 01 4
intimissimi september 2018 01
intimissimi september 2018 02
intimissimi september 2018 03
intimissimi september 2018 04
intimissimi september 2018 05
intimissimi september 2018 06
intimissimi september 2018 07
intimissimi september 2018 10
intimissimi september 2018 11
intimissimi september 2018 12
intimissimi september 2018 14
intimissimi september 2018 15

Photos: Intimissimi
Posted to: Alexa Chung, Chiara Ferragni, Irina Shayk, Jourdan Dunn, natalie suarez, Sarah Jessica Parker

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr