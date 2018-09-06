Irina Shayk & Sarah Jessica Parker Stun at Intimissimi Fashion Show in Italy!

Irina Shayk and Sarah Jessica Parker are looking chic!

The supermodel and the Sex & The City actress were in attendance at the Intimissimi Fall 2018/Winter 2019 Enchanted Forest Runway Show at the Calzedonia headquarters on Wednesday (September 5) in Verona, Italy.

Sarah, who is also a brand ambassador, was in attendance along with guests Alexa Chung, Chiara Ferragni, Jourdan Dunn, and Natalie Suarez.

Irina opened the show, alongside 25 models including Isabeli Fontana and Anne V.

Upon arrival, guests were invited into a fairytale-like atmosphere inspired by nature’s ethereal elements capturing the brand’s essence of femininity, romance, and sophistication.