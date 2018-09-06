Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Michael Moore Reveals the Reason He Believes Donald Trump Ran for President & It Has to Do with Gwen Stefani

Thu, 06 September 2018 at 6:30 pm

Is There a 'The Nun' End Credits Scene?

Is There a 'The Nun' End Credits Scene?

The Nun is hitting theaters this weekend and the movie is expected to have a massive debut at the box office!

Many fans want to know…is there any extra scenes or footage that air after the credits role? We’ve learned that there is nothing after the credits so no need to stay in your seat once the movie ends!

Demian Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, and Jonas Bloquet star in the film, which takes place at a cloistered abbey in Romania. Be warned: the movie has several very scary jump-scares, so expect to be scared!

ARE YOU PLANNING to see The Nun this weekend??
Photos: Warner Bros
Posted to: Demian Bichir, Jonas Bloquet, Taissa Farmiga, The Nun

