Thu, 06 September 2018 at 9:13 am

Jennifer Garner & Her Daughter Got Rescued While Kayaking in Sweden!

Jennifer Garner & Her Daughter Got Rescued While Kayaking in Sweden!

Jennifer Garner makes an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (September 5) in New York City.

The Peppermint star recalled a story about her and her eldest daughter Violet, 12, were in Sweden over the summer and went kayaking. They were supposed to do a loop that took only 10 minutes, but “an hour later, we were not back.”

“And not only that, all of the sudden, there were huge bridges going over us, there were like big boats, and [the river] went from very small to quite wide. And then Violet said, ‘Mom, there’s a stop light in the water.’ And through that stop light, it’s a loch to the ocean,” she said.

“Suddenly, we saw this blond human, with the sun behind him like a halo, and he was coming to our rescue. He showed up and he led us back. And his name was Mattias! I’ll never forget Mattias,” she added. “He saved us. He did.”

Photos: NBC
