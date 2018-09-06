Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Michael Moore Reveals the Reason He Believes Donald Trump Ran for President & It Has to Do with Gwen Stefani

Thu, 06 September 2018 at 7:06 pm

Joey King To Star With Patricia Arquette in Hulu's 'The Act'

Joey King has just joined Hulu’s new anthology series, The Act.

The 18-year-old actress will star opposite Patricia Arquette in the first season, Deadline reports.

The Act is a seasonal anthology series that tells startling, stranger-than-fiction true crime stories.

The first season is based on writer Michelle Dean‘s 2016 Buzzfeed article “Dee Dee Wanted Her Daughter To Be Sick, Gypsy Wanted Her Mom To Be Murdered.”

It follows Gypsy Blanchard (King), a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother, Dee Dee (Arquette). Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder.

Confined to a wheelchair but cheerful and gracious, Gypsy is everyone’s idea of the perfect sick child. Her overprotective mother, Dee Dee, has always been by her side. But as Gypsy’s sexuality comes into full bloom, she finds herself forced to rebel against her mother’s protectiveness, which has turned controlling and oppressive…
Photos: Getty
