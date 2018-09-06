Top Stories
Thu, 06 September 2018 at 7:45 pm

Josh Dallas & Melissa Roxburgh Bring 'Manifest' to NBC Fall Junket in NYC!

Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh are getting ready for the debut of their new show Manifest!

The co-stars stepped out at the NBC Fall Junket on Thursday afternoon (September 6) at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City.

They were also joined at the event by Chicago Fire‘s Miranda Rae Mayo and Taylor Kinney, Chicago Med‘s Brian Tee and Chicago PD‘s Jesse Lee Soffer.

Other attendees included Carson Daly, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Ellie Kemper, Blindspot‘s Sullivan Stapleton and Jaimie Alexander, Midnight TexasJason Lewis, New Amsterdam‘s Tyler Labine, Jocko Sims, Ryan Eggold, Anupam Kher and Freema Agyeman, Law & Order: SVU‘s Philip Winchester, The Good Place‘s D’Arcy Carden, TimelessMatt Lanter and Superstore‘s Ben Feldman.

Photos: Starpix
Posted to: Anupam Kher, Ben Feldman, Brian Tee, Carson Daly, darcy carden, Ellie Kemper, Freema Agyeman, Jaimie Alexander, Jason Lewis, Jesse Lee Soffer, Jocko Sims, Josh Dallas, Matt Lanter, Melissa Roxburgh, Miranda Rae Mayo, Philip Winchester, Ryan Eggold, Sullivan Stapleton, Taylor Kinney, Tyler Labine

