Josh Dallas & Melissa Roxburgh Bring 'Manifest' to NBC Fall Junket in NYC!

Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh are getting ready for the debut of their new show Manifest!

The co-stars stepped out at the NBC Fall Junket on Thursday afternoon (September 6) at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City.

They were also joined at the event by Chicago Fire‘s Miranda Rae Mayo and Taylor Kinney, Chicago Med‘s Brian Tee and Chicago PD‘s Jesse Lee Soffer.

Other attendees included Carson Daly, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Ellie Kemper, Blindspot‘s Sullivan Stapleton and Jaimie Alexander, Midnight Texas‘ Jason Lewis, New Amsterdam‘s Tyler Labine, Jocko Sims, Ryan Eggold, Anupam Kher and Freema Agyeman, Law & Order: SVU‘s Philip Winchester, The Good Place‘s D’Arcy Carden, Timeless‘ Matt Lanter and Superstore‘s Ben Feldman.

50+ pictures inside from the NBC Fall Junket…

