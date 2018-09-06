Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Arrive in Style for John Elliott Fashion Show

Justin Bieber and fiancee Hailey Baldwin arrive together for the John Elliott fashion show at Chelsea Piers during New York Fashion Week on Thursday afternoon (September 6).

The newly engaged couple were seen running solo errands earlier in the day before the fashion show event.

Justin was spotted shopping at the Nike store before kindly posing for some pics with fans.

If you missed it, Hailey just returned from walking the Tommy Hilfiger’s TOMMYNOW ICONS fashion show in Shanghai, China.

