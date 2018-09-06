Katie Holmes Helps Kick Off NYFW With Saks & Harper's Bazaar!

Katie Holmes is helping celebrate the launch of the Saks IT List Townhouse!

The 39-year-old actress hosted the opening night event on Thursday evening (September 6) in New York City.

She was also joined at the party by Caitlyn Jenner, Dascha Polanco, Sophia Hutchins, and Coco Rocha.

The townhouse, in partnership with American Express and Harper’s BAZAAR, is one of the premiere destinations during New York Fashion Week, where guests can explore different rooms of fashion, accessories, and style!

